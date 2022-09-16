Share with friends

ATLANTA – In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, a study on the most popular burger chains in 2022 were conducted for each state.

To celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, a study on the preferences of Americans by market research firm Top Data found an increase of 10.6% for burgers in the country compared to last year, according to Burger Index. The most popular burger chains in 2022 were analyzed for each state.

Georgia’s most popular burger chains in 2022 are ranked in order of popularity.

Five Guys Culver’s McDonald’s Wendy’s A&W Restaurants

For additional details about burger trends in your state: https://topagency.com/report/best-burger-chain-rank