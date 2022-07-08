//GA Department of Banking and Finance files adopted Final Rules

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A notice of Final Rules were adopted by the Department of Banking and Finance and was filed with the Georgia Secretary of State.

Release:

The Department of Banking and Finance adopted Final Rules on July 7, 2022. The Rules were filed with the Secretary of State on July 7, 2022 and, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 50-13-6, will be effective on July 27, 2022, which is twenty (20) days following the filing of the Rules.

The Final Rules can be accessed from the Department’s website at: https://dbf.georgia.gov/laws-regulations-rulings-and-publications/dbf-regulations