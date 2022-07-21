//College students advised on renters insurance

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia’s college students are being urged to purchase renter’s insurance in the case of an unexpected disaster.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is urging college students who are moving into rentals this Fall to strongly consider purchasing renter’s insurance.

Purchasing renters insurance is crucial to protect your property in the event of theft, fire, or other unexpected disasters. Although landlords have their own policies for the property, that does not mean your belongings are covered. Additionally, some landlords may require tenants to have renters insurance.

“While moving away from home is exciting, I highly recommend that college students take steps to protect themselves and their belongings as they move closer to campus this Fall,” said Commissioner King. “From cell phones to computers, televisions, furniture, and even clothing, ensuring your possessions are covered in the event of a theft or disaster can save time, money, and heartache.”

According to the Insurance Information Institute, the average for renters insurance in Georgia is $209 a year, or just over $17 per month. A variety of factors can affect this rate, such as your rental property, location, credit score, the company you choose, what you are insuring, and any elective coverage you choose.

Consumers may get more information on renters insurance by calling their agent or by contacting the Georgia Department of Insurance’s Consumer Services Division at 1‐800‐656‐2298.