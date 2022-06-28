//Independence Day safety tips for a fun celebration

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgians are being encouraged to remain cautious and follow safety tips when celebrating 4th of July with fireworks.

Release:

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King encourages all Georgians to stay safe when celebrating with fireworks this 4th of July.

“Independence Day is a time to celebrate the founding of our nation with friends and family,” said Commissioner King. “Although celebrating with fireworks is a fun and time-honored tradition, it is important to remain cautious and follow certain safety tips to prevent accidental fires and severe injuries this holiday.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), half of all fires reported on the 4th of July result from fireworks. Firework-related fires can result in significant injury, death, and millions in direct property damage. An estimated 15,600 firework-related injuries occurred in 2020, with two-thirds of those in the four-week period around the 4th of July. More than 2,000 emergency department-treated injuries were the result of small fireworks, such as sparklers and firecrackers.

When using fireworks this 4th of July, please practice the following safety tips:

Always read the labels and follow directions for each specific type of firework

Light fireworks outdoors and maintain a safe distance away from other people and fire hazards

Never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks

Do not give fireworks to small children

Avoid using illegal or homemade fireworks

Have a garden hose or bucket of water nearby

Submerge used and unused fireworks in water prior to discarding

If injuries and damages do occur, call 911

If you do not feel safe lighting your own fireworks, feel free to attend a public fireworks display

For more information on fireworks safety, visit our website. For more on laws governing the use of fireworks in Georgia, please contact your local police or fire department.