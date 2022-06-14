//Georgia gas prices continue to increase

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Gas prices have increased at the pump causing Georgia motorists to pay an average of $4.48 for regular unleaded gasoline.

Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $4.48 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 21 cents more than a week ago, 54 cents more than last month, and $1.57 more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $67.20 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Paying nearly $24.00 more at the pump than last year.

“Demand for gasoline continues to grow, and crude oil supply remains tight. This is an indication that consumers may continue to face higher prices at the pump for the remainder of the summer,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “It may be a good idea for Georgians to start setting aside some money now for upcoming road travel.”

National Average Rose alongside Gas Demand and Oil Prices

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 17 cents to $5.01 (subject to change overnight). According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 800,000 barrels to 218.2 million barrels last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand grew from 8.98 million barrels a day to 9.2 million barrels a day as drivers continue to fuel up for the summer driving season, typically a time when gas demand increases. This dynamic between decreased supply and increased demand is contributing to rising prices at the pump.

At the close of last Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $2.70 to settle at $122.11. Crude prices surged last week in response to global supply concerns amid expected demand increases, particularly as China emerges from lockdowns that reduced crude demand. As a result, the current storage level is approximately 12 percent lower than a year ago, contributing to rising crude prices.

Regional Prices

Atlanta- $4.52

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Atlanta ($4.52), Savannah ($4.49) and Gainesville ($4.48).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($4.35), Dalton ($4.36) and Dalton ($4.36).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Past Record High National $5.01 $5.00 $4.84 $4.41 $3.07 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $4.48 $4.46 $4.27 $3.94 $2.91 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages Current and Past Regular Unleaded Gasoline Price Averages.

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the AAA Mobile App.

Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/AutoRepair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.

Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

