//Top 10 Georgia Teacher of the Year finalists named

The Top 10 finalists for the 2023 Georgia Teacher of the Year was chosen based on each school district’s previous Teacher of the Year.

State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced the top 10 finalists for 2023 Georgia Teacher of the Year.

The finalists were chosen from a pool of applicants all previously selected as their school district’s Teacher of the Year. The applications were read by a panel of judges that included teachers, past Georgia Teacher of the Year winners, state and local administrators, community leaders, and others. The finalists were chosen based on the strength of their essay responses.

“The ten finalists for Georgia’s next Teacher of the Year represent the very best of our state’s public education system,” Superintendent Woods said. “They are hardworking, innovative, skilled, and – most importantly – focused first and foremost on students. I am immensely proud of each of them and honored to recognize them as finalists.”

The top ten finalists will meet with a panel of judges this month for formal interviews and speeches. The winner will be announced on April 30, 2022.

The 2023 Georgia Teacher of the Year will serve as an ambassador for the teaching profession in Georgia and will be entered in the National Teacher of the Year competition. Georgia Teacher of the Year operates one year ahead to align with the national program; the 2023 Teacher of the Year will serve from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

The 2022 Georgia Teacher of the Year is Cherie Bonder Goldman of Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools. To learn more about the Georgia Teacher of the Year program, click here.

2023 Georgia Teacher of the Year Finalists (in alphabetical order by last name)

Ashley Anglin, First Grade Teacher, Elm Street Elementary School, Rome City Schools

Katlyn Blume, Second Grade Teacher, Sugar Hill Elementary Schools, Gwinnett County Public Schools

Julie Caraballo, Seventh Grade Language Arts Teacher, J.R. Trippe Middle School, Vidalia City Schools

Laura Floryance, First Grade Teacher, Sawyer Road Elementary School, Marietta City Schools

Susan Howard, K-5 STEM Teacher, Lanier School for Inquiry, Investigation, and Innovation, Hall County Schools

Vicki Knox, Fifth Grade Mathematics Teacher, Deer Chase Elementary School, Richmond County School System

Michael Kobito, AP Music Theory Teacher and High School Band Director, Woodland High School, Bartow County School System

Chelsea Leming, Fifth Grade Teacher, Indian Knoll Elementary School, Cherokee County School District

Lisa Seegar, Fifth Grade Science Teacher, Britt David Magnet Academy, Muscogee County School District

Jesse Smith, CTAE Teacher, Rockdale Career Academy, Rockdale County Public Schools