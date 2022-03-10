//DPS coordinates crime suppression, street racing detail

In a collaborative effort, the Georgia DPS coordinated the 43rd wave of crime suppression and criminal street racing enforcement detail.
Release:
At the direction of Governor Brian Kemp, the Georgia Department of Public Safety coordinated the 43rd wave of its crime suppression and criminal street racing detail in Atlanta, over this past weekend, March 4-6. This multi-agency detail included the Georgia State Patrol, Motor Carrier Compliance Division, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Community Supervision, and the Atlanta Police Department. This collaborative effort focused on specific areas in the city of Atlanta plagued by violent crimes and criminal street racing activity.
Below is the total enforcement activity by DPS for this past weekend, March 4-6:
Vehicle stops – 514
DUIs – 18
Reckless Driving – 18
Citations/Arrests – 375
Warnings – 470
Pursuits – 21
Wanted Persons – 11
Stolen Weapons – 2
Recovered Weapons – 8
Impounded Vehicles – 36
Stolen Vehicles recovered – 5
In addition to the weekend details, below are the combined totals of all 43 weekend waves of the crime suppression/street racing enforcement detail and the GSP Crime Suppression Unit’s efforts since April 2021:
Vehicle Stops – 20,957
DUIs – 536
Reckless Driving – 392
Citations/Arrests – 14,253
Warnings – 16,596
Pursuits – 523
Wanted Persons – 411
Stolen Weapons – 129
Recovered Weapons – 188
Impounded Vehicles – 1,177
Stolen Vehicles recovered – 296
Drug Arrests – 198
Murder Suspects – 25
Stolen Recovered Vehicle Value: $6,275,000.00