//DPS coordinates crime suppression, street racing detail

In a collaborative effort, the Georgia DPS coordinated the 43rd wave of crime suppression and criminal street racing enforcement detail.

At the direction of Governor Brian Kemp, the Georgia Department of Public Safety coordinated the 43rd wave of its crime suppression and criminal street racing detail in Atlanta, over this past weekend, March 4-6. This multi-agency detail included the Georgia State Patrol, Motor Carrier Compliance Division, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Community Supervision, and the Atlanta Police Department. This collaborative effort focused on specific areas in the city of Atlanta plagued by violent crimes and criminal street racing activity.



Below is the total enforcement activity by DPS for this past weekend, March 4-6:

Vehicle stops – 514

DUIs – 18

Reckless Driving – 18

Citations/Arrests – 375

Warnings – 470

Pursuits – 21

Wanted Persons – 11

Stolen Weapons – 2

Recovered Weapons – 8

Impounded Vehicles – 36

Stolen Vehicles recovered – 5



In addition to the weekend details, below are the combined totals of all 43 weekend waves of the crime suppression/street racing enforcement detail and the GSP Crime Suppression Unit’s efforts since April 2021:

Vehicle Stops – 20,957

DUIs – 536

Reckless Driving – 392

Citations/Arrests – 14,253

Warnings – 16,596

Pursuits – 523

Wanted Persons – 411

Stolen Weapons – 129

Recovered Weapons – 188

Impounded Vehicles – 1,177

Stolen Vehicles recovered – 296

Drug Arrests – 198

Murder Suspects – 25

Stolen Recovered Vehicle Value: $6,275,000.00