//NOBLE Georgia Chapter President sworn in

Image: GBI Director Vic Reynolds and Natalie Ammons Deputy Director of the GBI Office of Public and Governmental Affairs sworn in as the President of the Georgia Chapter of the NOBLE.

Natalie Ammons, Deputy Director of the GBI Office of Public and Governmental Affairs, has been sworn in as the President of the Georgia Chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE). DD Ammons is the first woman elected to this position since the chapter was incorporated in 1985. She has been a member of the organization since 2006 and was honored as NOBLE National Member of the Year in 2018. DD Ammons has been with the GBI since 1993.

“Natalie represents the Bureau well in everything she does, and we are proud of her for committing to lead the Georgia Chapter of NOBLE,” says GBI Director Vic Reynolds. “I support the mission of NOBLE and know she will succeed in this role.”

“We had dreams that one day NOBLE would see a female President,” says retired GBI Deputy Assistant Director Moses Ector. “Natalie will take this organization to new heights and get things done. “Ector is also past NOBLE National President, past Georgia Chapter President, and founding member of the chapter.

In addition to NOBLE, DD Ammons is also a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, Georgia Association of Women in Public Safety, Peace Officers Association of Georgia, National Information Officers Association, Atlanta Metropol, Inc., and Rotary Club of South DeKalb.

NOBLE’s mission is to ensure equity in the administration of justice in the provision of public service to all communities, and to serve as the conscience of law enforcement by being committed to justice by action. To learn more about NOBLE, visit www.noblenational.org.