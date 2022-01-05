//Newton Co. vehicle fire found to be intentional

Share with friends











Release:

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that a vehicle in Newton County was intentionally set on fire. The fire occurred on Baker Street in Covington around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, December 31st. The 2019 black Chevrolet Impala suffered severe damage.

“The case is still under active investigation, and the fire was found to have been intentionally set,” said Commissioner King. “We are asking for the help of the community in bringing the perpetrator(s) to justice. Anyone with information about this Newton County fire is invited to call my Fire Investigators Unit at 1-800-282-5804.”

Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Covington Police and Fire Departments with this investigation. In coordination with the State Fire Investigations Unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.