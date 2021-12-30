//Monster Truck Nitro Tour bringing two shows to Tallahassee

Share with friends











Release:

Tallahassee will be motorsport entertainment’s epicenter with the nation’s most competitive monster trucks as the Monster Truck Nitro Tour invades the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on February 12th for two monster shows! See these incredible 10,000-pound, car crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests, and then rock the house with amazing freestyle action during the Monster Truck Nitro Tour! The greatest show on dirt will take place on Saturday, February 12th at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm. Advance discount tickets are on sale now at tuckerciviccenter.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office. Ticket prices will increase on the day of the show.

Flyer Caption: The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center presents the Monster Truck Nitro Tour coming to Tallahassee, FL on February 12th 2021.

Attend the pre-event autograph pit party to meet the drivers and see the trucks up close with appearances from Psyco Pat, Anger Management, Mississippi Nightmare and others! The pit party for the first show will be from 12:00 pm-1:00 pm and the pit party for the second show will be from 6:00 pm- 7:00 pm. Come early, meet the drivers, get autographs, and take photos with the drivers and their Monsters. Pit Party Pass must be accompanied by an event ticket. Plus, have the opportunity to ride in a real monster truck during the pit party and intermission.

*Monster truck lineup is subject to change.

Stay tuned for updates by following the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/FSUTuckerCenter and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/FSUTuckerCenter. The most up to date information can be found at our website at www.TuckerCivicCenter.com.

About the Tucker Center

The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University is North Florida’s Premier Entertainment & Convention Center featuring a 12,100 seat arena, luxury suites, club seats, over 54,000 sq. ft. of meeting and exhibition space and an arena view restaurant, the Spotlight Grille. The Tucker Center also features six meeting rooms that are fully carpeted and are equipped with sound systems and adjustable lighting. To meet your exact needs, this 16,000 square feet of meeting space can be divided into a variety of floor plans.