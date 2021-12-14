//GA gas price average continues to decline

Share with friends











Georgia gas prices decreased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.14 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 4 cents less than a week ago, 12 cents less than last month and $1.14 more than this time last year.

Caption: Georgia motorists are now paying less at the pump compared to a week ago with the average price for regular unleaded gasoline decreasing to $3.14 a gallon.

It now costs motorists $47.10 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $10.20 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

“Lower oil prices continue to bring down prices at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “As well as, when the Omicron variant emerged in late November, health experts concluded the variant did not seem to produce more severe cases than other variants. Markets have taken that to mean global energy demand will likely not be diminished. Unfortunately, we still can’t predict if the Omicron variant will continue to push oil and gas prices lower for the remainder of the month.”

National Gas Price Average

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 3 cents to $3.32. This week, crude oil prices could continue to fluctuate. Market watchers will keep a close eye on crude oil inventories and the impact that the omicron variant has on demand.

Regional Prices:

Atlanta- $3.18

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Brunswick ($3.22), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.21), and Savannah ($3.20).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Warner Robins ($2.98), Albany ($3.01), and Columbus ($3.04).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2020 Low 2020 High Record High National $3.32 $3.33 $3.35 $3.41 $2.16 $1.76 (April) $2.59 (January) $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $3.14 $3.15 $3.18 $3.26 $2.00 $1.61 (May) $2.46 (January) $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

