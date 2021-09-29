//GBI: Two arrested in Fort Oglethorpe murder investigation

Share with friends











Release:

On Friday, September, 24, 2021, the GBI and Fort Oglethorpe Police arrested and charged Keishun Rowe, age 18, and Malachi Housley, age 18, both of Chattanooga, TN, with Felony Murder, in connection to the death of Jaylon Alexander Everhardt, age 19, of Fort Oglethorpe.

On Thursday, September 23, 2021, at approximately 10:27 p.m., the GBI was requested by Fort Oglethorpe Police Department to assist in a murder investigation. Fort Oglethorpe Police found Everhardt deceased at the 900 building of the Oglethorpe Ridge Apartments from apparent gunshot wounds. Everhardt was transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.