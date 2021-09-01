//GBI: Jonesboro man arrested, charged with murder in Wayne County

Share with friends











Release:

On Monday, August 30, 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation secured warrants for Christopher Reginald Sumlin, 31, of Jonesboro, Georgia for the murder of Jerry Lee Davis that occurred on January 13, 2021 at his home in Wayne County, Georgia. Sumlin was arrested and charged with Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Cruelty to Children, and Burglary.

Sumlin was already in custody in the Tatnall County Sheriff’s Office on charges related to the death of Bobby Kicklighter in Glennville, Georgia (https://gbi.georgia.gov/press-releases/2021-08-25/additional-arrest-glennville-murder-investigation).

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Corrections assisted in this investigation.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information can contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 912-729-6198. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov.submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.