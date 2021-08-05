//Georgians’ need for SNAP remains high

Share with friends











According to the AJC, the need for food stamp assistance in Georgia remains steady after a large increase when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state. The number of households that received food stamps in March 2021 was a total of 847,672 with only 7,358 households who received welfare benefits in June 2021. Instead of seeking assistance through the welfare program (TANF), which requires strict criteria, many Georgia residents have turned to food stamps (SNAP) for economic relief.

https://www.ajc.com/politics/georgians-need-for-food-stamps-remains-high-despite-economic-recovery/5YM5CD654ZFPLH2DVP4BO7BOF4/