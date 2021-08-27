//Georgia hospitals declaring diversion due to COVID surge

Share with friends











Release:

To reduce the strain on EMS and emergency departments many hospitals in Georgia are having to declare diversion, according to the Georgia DPH. Diversion is a term used for ambulance transports in regards to patients being transported to other local facilities that are able to provide normal emergency care to patients who are being transported by an ambulance.

