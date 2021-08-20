//GA unemployment rate drops for fifteenth straight month

Share with friends











Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp applauded Georgia’s unemployment rate dropping for the fifteenth straight month to 3.7 percent for July 2021, down from 4.0 percent in June. The national unemployment rate average is 5.4 percent.

“With nearly 84,000 jobs added in the last two months and the lowest unemployment rate of the ten most populous states, Georgia’s economic momentum continues to lead the nation,” said Governor Kemp. “In the industry sectors of trade, transportation, utilities, and business services, Georgia now has more jobs than prior to the pandemic, with restaurants and hotels also adding over 15,000 jobs since June. Coming off a record fiscal year for new investments and job growth in the Peach State, my administration will continue to protect both lives and livelihoods and make sure Georgia stays open for business.”

In Georgia, the labor force increased 6,000 over the month to over 5.71 million, up 204,000 since July 2020. Georgia’s employed residents in July saw a monthly increase of 21,000, up 389,170 since July of last year to 4,977,053. The number of unemployed dropped almost 15,000 from June to July to 193,486, down 428,000 since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of jobs was up 43,600 in July and was up 83,900 over the past two months. The jobs number has increased by 515,000 since April of 2020.