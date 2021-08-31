//AAA: State gas prices continuing to decrease ahead of Labor Day Weekend

Share with friends











Georgia gas prices one cent lower than last week. The state average is now $2.95 per gallon. Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local gas price averages.

It now costs motorists $44.25 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $7.35 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

“While AAA is not making any travel predictions for the upcoming Labor Day weekend,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman AAA-The Auto Club Group. “This year pump prices could possibly push even lower with rising concerns of the Covid-19 Delta variant, which may cause Georgians to rethink road trips. For those who still plan to travel, AAA recommends following the guidelines outlined by the CDC and to also monitor the case counts where they plan to visit.”

NATIONAL GAS PRICE AVERAGE CONTINUES TO DROP

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 1 cent to $3.16. Pump prices have declined despite the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reporting last week that gas demand increased slightly from 9.33 million barrels a day to 9.57 million barrels a day and total domestic stocks decreased by 2.3 million barrels to 225.9 million barrels. Typically, lower stock levels alongside higher demand would push pump prices higher; however, crude prices have been trending below $70/barrels, helping to push prices lower instead.

OIL MARKET DYNAMICS

Crude oil prices fluctuated last week – from a low of $65/barrels to a high of $68/barrels – due to market optimism in response to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and EIA’s Wednesday report showing that total domestic crude stocks decreased by 2.9 million barrels to 432.6 million barrels last week. However, crude prices took a step back today with optimism being replaced with concerns of what fall driving season could look like amid growing COVID case numbers. At the close of last Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by 94 cents to settle at $67.42.

REGIONAL PRICES

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($3.04), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.02), and Atlanta ($2.98).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.81), Warner Robins ($2.84), and Columbus ($2.85).

CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2020 Low 2020 High Record High National $3.15 $3.15 $3.16 $3.16 $2.23 $1.76 (April) $2.59 (January) $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.95 $2.95 $2.96 $2.96 $2.04 $1.61 (May) $2.46 (January) $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages Caption: Current and Past Gas Price Averages Table

GAS PRICE SURVEY METHODOLOGY:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com . Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

