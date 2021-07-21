//Madison County fire declared an act of Arson

Share with friends











Release:

Danielsville Fire Ruled Arson

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced recently that a Madison County fire has been ruled an act of Arson. The owner reported the fire to authorities on July 15th, and it is believed to have occurred while the property had previously been rented. The incident caused minimal damage to the 34-year-old, 1400-square-foot A-frame house.

“Our investigators discovered that the fire occurred after an ignitable liquid was poured throughout the inside and outside of the residence,” said Commissioner King. “Thankfully, the fire only burned for a short time before extinguishing itself. Anyone with information about this Madison County fire is invited to call my Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.”

Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Madison County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation. In coordination with the State Fire Investigations Unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.