//Newnan officers investigated for use of force on shooter

Release:

GBI Investigates Use of Force in Coweta County

JUNE 22, 2021

Newnan, GA (June 22, 2021) – On Monday, June 21, 2021, at approximately 11:30 P.M., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Newnan Police Department and Coweta County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a use of force.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 7:09 P.M., a neighbor called 911 advising of a shooting incident that occurred at 99 Stonebridge Xing, Newnan, GA. Newnan Police Department officers and Coweta County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene and found Isaiah Malik Smith, age 27, lying in the front of a nearby residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were able to speak with Isaiah who told them he was shot by his father, Steve Richard Pete Smith, age 48. Isaiah believed his father was still in the residence.

At this time, the Newnan/Coweta SWAT teams were activated and a perimeter was secured around Steve Smith’s residence. Negotiators began speaking with Steve Smith and after several hours of negotiating, he agreed to surrender and come outside. As Steve Smith was walking backwards to the officers’ commands, he made a quick movement with his hand to his waistband, at which time a Coweta County Sheriff’s Office deputy fired his duty issued, less lethal shotgun, striking Steve Smith in the leg.

Both Isaiah Smith and Steve Smith were transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta, GA for their injuries. Both men are reportedly in critical but stable condition. No officers were injured during this incident.

The Newnan Police Department is working the aggravated assault of Steve Smith on Isaiah Smith.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review. Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.