//Georgia man charged in malice murder investigation

GBI Investigates Hancock County Homicide

JUNE 06, 2021

Devereux, GA (June 6, 2021) – On Saturday, June 5, 2021, the GBI obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Collin Demmon, age 33. Demmon is charged with Malice Murder in connection to the death of a person found deceased in Hancock County on Friday, June 4, 2021. Demmon is currently in police custody in Aiken County, SC and will be transported to Hancock County.

On Friday, June 4, at around 7:30 p.m., the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office requested that the GBI conduct a homicide investigation in Devereux, GA. At approximately 6:57 p.m., the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a call stating they believed a deceased person had been located. Deputies responded and confirmed that an individual was deceased on a property on Main Street in Devereux, GA.

The preliminary investigation reveals that Demmon and another person lived at the residence on occasion. Positive identification of the deceased is pending. The body was transported to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur for autopsy.

Anyone that has information regarding this investigation is asked to call the GBI Milledgeville Office at 478-445-4173 or the Hancock County Sheriff’s office at 706-444-6471. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.