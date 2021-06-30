//DPS continues efforts to suppress Georgia’s street racing

Share with friends











Release:

DPS Coordinates Ninth Wave of Multi-Agency Crime Suppression and Street Racing Enforcement

(ATLANTA, GA) – At the direction of Governor Brian Kemp, the Georgia Department of Public Safety coordinated the ninth wave of the multi-agency crime suppression and street racing enforcement detail this past weekend, June 25-27. Governor Kemp continues to support the multi-agency efforts of the Georgia State Patrol, Motor Carrier Compliance Division, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Department of Natural Resources, and the Atlanta Police Department.

Additionally, this weekend, the State of Georgia’s Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT) executed a search warrant in DeKalb County and captured Othal Wallace who was wanted for the attempted murder of Daytona Beach police officer, Jason Raynor. “We continue to be proud of this agency and the hard-working employees who strive everyday to keep the citizens and visitors of Georgia safe, said Colonel Chris Wright, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety. “The capture of Wallace by our SWAT team this past weekend is just one example of their courageous efforts and dedication to assisting other agencies,” he added.

The following is a list of the enforcement activity from DPS and the Atlanta Police Department:

Vehicle stops – 759

DUIs – 28

Reckless Driving – 32

Citations/Arrest – 758

Warnings – 483

Pursuits – 40

Wanted Person – 6

Stolen Gun – 3

Impounded Vehicles – 89

Drug Arrest – 6