//A Cobb County domestic dispute leads to fatal OIS

Release:

GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Cobb County

JUNE 14, 2021

Acworth, GA (June 14, 2021) – On Sunday, June 13, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Cobb County Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting. Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 3:29 p.m., a 911 call was placed from 5866 North Shores Road NW, Acworth, GA, in reference to a domestic dispute. When officers arrived at the location, a man later identified as Luis Rey Ruiz, 20, of Kennesaw, shot one of the officers. The officer returned fire and struck Ruiz and he ran from the scene. Cobb County SWAT was utilized in an effort to locate Ruiz. At approximately 6:40 p.m., Cobb County SWAT located Ruiz in the area of 5870 North Shores Road NW, a short distance from the location of the original 911 call. During the incident, several members of the Cobb County SWAT fired at Ruiz, striking him. Ruiz died at the scene. A firearm was located next to Ruiz. The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on Ruiz.

The Cobb County PD officer that was shot was transported to a local area hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation and once complete, will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.