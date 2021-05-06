//Officer involved shooting in Camden leads to fatality

Share with friends











Release:

GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Camden County

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting.

Preliminary investigation reveals that at approximately 4:51 a.m., the Camden County Sheriff’s Office was executing a drug related search warrant in the 12000 block of U.S. Highway 17 in Woodbine, GA. Law enforcement knocked and announced themselves before making entry into the residence. Upon entry, there was an exchange of gunfire between the occupants of the residence, identified as Varshawn Lamont Brown, age 46, and Latoya Denise James, age 37, and law enforcement. During the incident, Brown was injured and transported to the hospital. James was shot and died at the scene.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.