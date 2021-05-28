//Georgia urged to drive safe over Memorial Day weekend

Share with friends











Release:

State Troopers and Officers Urge Motorists to Make Safety a Priority this Memorial Day Weekend

MAY 24, 2021

(ATLANTA, GA) – The Department of Public Safety (DPS) is encouraging motorists traveling the roadways throughout the state or visiting Georgia’s beaches to practice safe driving habits this weekend. This year’s Memorial Day holiday travel period will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 28, and ends Monday, May 31, at midnight. The travel period is 78 hours long.

“Now that the state has reopened, CDC has released updated guidelines for those who have been vaccinated, and schools have closed for the summer, we expect the number of people traveling on our roadways to visit family and friends to increase this weekend,” said Colonel Chris C. Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety. During the holiday period, state Troopers and Officers will be on high-visibility patrols keeping an eye out for impaired drivers and other traffic violations that could potentially cause a crash.

During the 2020 Memorial Day holiday, the Georgia State Patrol investigated 382 traffic crashes that resulted in 256 injuries and 10 fatal crashes, involving 13 fatalities. In addition to the traffic crash investigations, State Troopers and Motor Carrier Officers arrested 323 people for driving under the influence, while issuing 9,536 citations, and 9,714 warnings. Citations included 430 Hands Free, 936 Seat Belt, 213 Child Restraint, and 33 Move Over violations.

“The Georgia Department of Public Safety wants everyone to enjoy their Memorial Day celebrations with family and friends, but we urge all residents and visitors traveling our roadways and visiting our beaches to obey our laws and practice safe driving habits,” Colonel Wright added.

DPS wants everyone to utilize the following best practices for safe travel on the roadways:

Make sure every occupant in your vehicle is buckled and children under 8 years of age are properly restrained in the appropriate child safety seat.

years of age are properly restrained in the appropriate child safety seat. Remember, Georgia is a “hands-free” state. Put down your phones and pay attention to the road.

Obey the posted speed limit, and

Avoid being an impaired driver by planning a designated driver or the utilize a ride share or taxi during your weekend festivities.

During the Memorial Day travel period, the Georgia State Patrol will again be participating in the national mobilization of the ‘Click It, or Ticket’ program. State troopers will be working alongside sheriffs’ deputies and police officers to enforce Georgia’s seat belt laws and to educate the public on the importance of wearing seat belts while traveling in motor vehicles. This program is coordinated in Georgia by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

The holiday traffic fatality count will be updated throughout the travel period on the Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Twitter account: http://www.twitter.com/ga_dps.