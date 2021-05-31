//Georgia gas prices drop slightly

Share with friends











ATLANTA, GA., (May 31, 2021) — Georgia gas prices decreased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.91 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 2 cents less than a week ago, 22 cents more than last month and $1.16 more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $43.65 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $6.75 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

“Some holiday road trippers reported coming across a few gas stations with low fuel,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman AAA-The Auto Club Group. “However, this did not prevent motorists from finding an available pump and filling up.”

NATIONAL AVERAGE STABILIZES AFTER RANSOMWARE ATTACK DISRUPTS GAS DISTRIBUTION

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 1 cent to $3.04. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 9.22 million barrels a day to 9.58 million barrels a day last week. Higher demand will likely contribute to fluctuations in pump prices through the holiday weekend, particularly as AAA predicts 34 million Americans will travel by car – an increase of 53% from last year. Learn more here .

OIL MARKET DYNAMICS

At the close of last Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 64 cents to settle at $66.85. After EIA’s weekly report showed that total domestic crude inventories decreased by 1.7 million barrels to 484.3 million barrels, crude prices increased last week. However, price gains have been limited by market concerns that increasing coronavirus infections around the world could reduce crude consumption this year.

REGIONAL PRICES

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Atlanta ($2.96), Athens ($2.93), and Gainesville ($2.92).

– Atlanta ($2.96), Athens ($2.93), and Gainesville ($2.92). Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Warner Robins ($2.80), Albany ($2.81), and Brunswick ($2.83).

CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2020Low 2020High Record High National $3.04 $3.04 $3.03 $2.89 $1.97 $1.76 (April) $2.59 (January) $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.91 $2.91 $2.93 $2.69 $1.75 $1.61 (May) $2.46 (January) $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

GAS PRICE SURVEY METHODOLOGY

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com . Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

Visit the AAA Georgia Newsroom

Twitter @AAAGeorgia

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 62 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app , visit AAA.com , and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.