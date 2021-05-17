//GA pump prices up 21 cents in a week

Share with friends











ATLANTA, GA., (May 17, 2021) — Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.96 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 21 cents more than a week ago, 26 cents more than last month and $1.30 more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $44.40 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $7.50 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

Georgia gas stations are still recovering from surging demand last week. Gasoline sales were reportedly 2-3 times stronger than normal as drivers lined up at pumps to top off their tanks.

“The restart of the pipeline last Wednesday was very positive news for motorists,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman AAA-The Auto Club Group. “While the impact was not seen immediately, Georgians can expect to see a few more days of limited fuel supply but can rest assured that relief is coming.”

AAA will continue to monitor the latest news concerning the Colonial Pipeline. In the meantime, we urge Georgians to keep these tips in mind to conserve fuel:

Plan ahead to accomplish multiple errands in one trip, and whenever possible avoid high-traffic times of day.

If you own more than one car, use the most fuel-efficient model that meets the needs of any given journey.

Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car. Minimize your use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use. It takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car, and the reduction in fuel economy is greater for small cars than for larger models.

Minimize your use of air conditioning. Even at highway speeds, open windows have less effect on fuel economy than the engine power required to operate the air conditioning compressor.

In hot weather, park in the shade or use a windshield sunscreen to lessen heat buildup inside the car. This reduces the need for air conditioning (and thus fuel) to cool down the car.

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Atlanta ($3.03), Athens ($2.99), and Gainesville ($2.98).

– Atlanta ($3.03), Athens ($2.99), and Gainesville ($2.98). Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Warner Robins ($2.85), Albany ($2.86), and Valdosta ($2.87).

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2020Low 2020High Record High National $3.04 $3.04 $2.96 $2.86 $1.87 $1.76 (April) $2.59 (January) $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.96 $2.97 $2.75 $2.70 $1.66 $1.61 (May) $2.46 (January) $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com . Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

