//Arrest made in Moultrie elder exploitation case

Share with friends











Release:

Moultrie, GA (May 27, 2021) –On Thursday, May 20, 2021, Chadwick Demetrix Pittman, age 30, of a Blossom Court address in Moultrie was arrested and charged with ten counts of Exploitation of a Disabled Adult.

The GBI Region 9 Field Office, the GBI Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit, the Moultrie Police Department, and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants at multiple addresses in Moultrie, Georgia the previous day, May 19, 2021. With the assistance of personnel from the Temporary Emergency Respite Funds (TERF), Georgia Pines, Benchmark, Colquitt County EMS, and the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health, ten disabled adults were removed from these addresses and placed in locations where they could get the appropriate level of care they needed.

The GBI was originally requested to assist with an investigation on November 12, 2020, by the Moultrie Police Department regarding an elder abuse case of an individual who resided at 1212 7th Avenue Southwest in Moultrie, Georgia. During the investigation, it was also determined that the residence of 1212 7th Avenue SW, along with residences located at 2916 Sylvester Drive, and 3445 Sylvester Drive in Moultrie were also being operated by Chadwick Demetrix Pittman, as unlicensed personal care homes. The case remains active and is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, you are urged to call the GBI at 229-225-4090 or the Moultrie Police Department at 229-985-3131. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.