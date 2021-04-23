//UGA releases poll of Election Integrity Act approval ratings

Share with friends











University of Georgia Poll: Majority of Voters Back Key Provisions of SB 202

Atlanta, GA – Recently, the University of Georgia School of Public and International Affairs released new polling showing a majority of Georgia voters approve of key provisions of Georgia’s Election Integrity Act, which Governor Brian Kemp signed into law last month.

A majority of voters approved of the following:

Voter ID requirements on absentee balloting (65% approve)

Mandating two Saturdays of early voting (75% approve)

Optional two Sundays of early voting (74% approve)

Moving to a four-week runoff period (52% approve)

Securing all drop boxes around the clock (55% approve)

Changing absentee ballot request deadline from four days to eleven days prior to Election Day (60% approve)

Prohibiting the sending of unsolicited absentee ballot applications (54% approve)

