//UGA releases poll of Election Integrity Act approval ratings

Share with friends
Release:
University of Georgia Poll: Majority of Voters Back Key Provisions of SB 202
Atlanta, GA – Recently, the University of Georgia School of Public and International Affairs released new polling showing a majority of Georgia voters approve of key provisions of Georgia’s Election Integrity Act, which Governor Brian Kemp signed into law last month.
A majority of voters approved of the following:
- Voter ID requirements on absentee balloting (65% approve)
- Mandating two Saturdays of early voting (75% approve)
- Optional two Sundays of early voting (74% approve)
- Moving to a four-week runoff period (52% approve)
- Securing all drop boxes around the clock (55% approve)
- Changing absentee ballot request deadline from four days to eleven days prior to Election Day (60% approve)
- Prohibiting the sending of unsolicited absentee ballot applications (54% approve)
- Additional safeguards to prevent fraud (52% support)
- Voter ID requirements on absentee balloting (65% approve)
- Mandating two Saturdays of early voting (75% approve)
- Optional two Sundays of early voting (74% approve)
- Moving to a four-week runoff period (52% approve)
- Securing all drop boxes around the clock (55% approve)
- Changing absentee ballot request deadline from four days to eleven days prior to Election Day (60% approve)
- Prohibiting the sending of unsolicited absentee ballot applications (54% approve)
- Additional safeguards to prevent fraud (52% support)