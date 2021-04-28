//Fulton County residents indicted for human trafficking

Share with friends











Carr: Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit Indicts Two on Human Trafficking Charges

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr recently announced that the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has indicted Steven Ray Stone (3 counts) and Undra Henderson (1 count) for Trafficking a Person for Sexual Servitude. A Fulton County Grand Jury returned the indictment on April 8, 2021. The defendants were apprehended on April, 26, 2021 and April 27, 2021 respectively.

“This office continues to attack the scourge of Human Trafficking, and we will work to put anyone abusing children behind bars,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “We are grateful to have rescued this reported victim, and we hope our efforts will help rid Georgia of this evil industry. Combatting human trafficking requires an all-in approach, and we want to thank the U.S. Marshals Service, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the College Park Police Department for assisting our office in apprehending these individuals.”

This case arose out of Operation Not Forgotten, a statewide, two-week operation to rescue endangered missing children. The U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit, in conjunction with the agency’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and Georgia state and local agencies coordinated Operation Not Forgotten. The Office of the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit was embedded throughout the operation.

Defendant Stone — Trafficking a Person for Sexual Servitude – for harboring the Victim for the purpose of sexual servitude Defendant Stone — Trafficking a Person for Sexual Servitude – for transporting the Victim for the purpose of sexual servitude Defendant Stone — Trafficking a Person for Sexual Servitude – for benefitting financially from the sexual servitude of the Victim Defendant Henderson — Trafficking a Person for Sexual Servitude – for soliciting the Victim for the purpose of sexual servitude

If convicted, each count enumerated above carries a sentence of 25 years imprisonment to life.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.