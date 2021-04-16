//Five million vaccines administered in Georgia

Share with friends











Release:

Atlanta, GA – Today, the Georgia Department of Public Health vaccine dashboard reported over 5 million vaccines have been administered in the state of Georgia. Over 3.2 million Georgians have received at least one dose, including 82% of Georgia seniors according to American Community Survey data. Georgia has now reported 1 million vaccinations in just 12 days.

“Over the last twelve days, public health officials and our partners in the private sector have administered 1 million vaccines,” said Governor Kemp. “I greatly appreciate their hard work, and continue to urge all Georgians to schedule their appointment today at myvaccinegeorgia.com or dph.georgia.gov.”