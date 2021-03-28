//The Georgia DOE wants your input

Share with friends











The Georgia Department of Education (GADOE) has opened the public comment period for the new proposed math standards and are looking for your input.

March 26, 2021 – The Georgia Department of Education has posted the K-12 Mathematics Standards for review for a 30-day public comment period. If approved, the standards will be implemented in the 2022-23 school year.

Throughout the 2021-2022 school year, teachers will receive training and professional learning, new resources will be developed, assessments that are aligned to these standards will be developed, and communication will be provided to parents to ensure a smooth transition.

The draft standards and additional information can be found at the following links:

• K-12 Mathematics Standards

• Mathematics Standards Comparison Chart

• K-12 Mathematics Standards Review Timeline

To provide feedback on the proposed standards, click here.

The proposed standards were developed based on a formal review and evaluation process which included opportunities for teachers, parents and families, students, and committee members to participate through surveys and committees. The current review period comes prior to a vote by the State Board of Education in May on whether to approve the new standards.