//Georgia gas price jumps 11 cents

Share with friends











ATLANTA, GA., (March 15, 2021) — Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.69 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 11 cents more than a week ago, 36 cents more than last month, and 59 cents more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $40.35 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $3.45 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020, when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

“Nearly every state average has climbed by double-digits since February resulting in 1 in 10 gas stations with pump prices that are $3/gallon or more,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Even though Georgia pump prices are trending upward we have remained below that threshold.”

PUMP PRICES CONTINUE TO CLIMB HIGHER AHEAD OF SPRING

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 9 cents to $2.85. Rising crude prices, tightening gas supplies, and increased gas demand continue to drive pump prices to higher ground. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gas stocks decreased by 11.9 million barrels to 231.6 million barrels, as demand increased from 8.15 million barrels a day to 8.73 million barrels a day last week. Last week’s demand measurement is the highest since the end of November 2020. If these trends continue alongside higher crude prices, drivers can expect pump prices to increase through the week.

At the close of last Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $1.58 to settle at $66.02. Market optimism about crude demand recovery continues to push crude prices higher. As vaccines continue to rollout and optimism grows, the market is likely to continue seeing higher crude prices. Crude prices will likely the end week higher despite EIA’s latest weekly report revealing that crude inventories increased by 13.8 million to 498.4 million barrels.

REGIONAL PRICES

Atlanta ($2.68)

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($2.76), Valdosta ($2.72), and Brunswick ($2.71).

– Savannah ($2.76), Valdosta ($2.72), and Brunswick ($2.71). Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Gainesville ($2.64), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.65), and Dalton ($2.66).

CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2020Low 2020High Record High National $2.85 $2.85 $2.76 $2.50 $2.28 $1.76 (April) $2.59 (January) $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.69 $2.68 $2.58 $2.33 $2.10 $1.61 (May) $2.46 (January) $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

GAS PRICE SURVEY METHODOLOGY

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com . Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

Visit the AAA Georgia Newsroom

Twitter @AAAGeorgia

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app , visit AAA.com , and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.