//67 percent of GA seniors have received COVID vaccine

Share with friends











Release:

Atlanta, GA – Today, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard reported over 2.5 million total doses administered in the state, including 500,000 doses in the last 12 days. 67% of Georgia’s senior population have received at least one vaccine dose, while the national average – according to American Community Survey and CDC data – is 62%.

“Georgia’s focus on vaccinating the most vulnerable to severe illness, hospitalization, or death to COVID-19 has moved our state ahead of the national average in seniors with at least one dose,” said Governor Kemp. “With increased vaccine supply, we have moved quickly to expand eligibility to protect more high-risk Georgians and get our state back to normal. State-operated mass vaccination sites, local public health offices, and private providers across the Peach State will continue working around the clock to get more shots in arms as quickly as possible.”

To schedule an appointment at a state-operated mass vaccination site, go to myvaccinegeorgia.com. Appointments can also be made at the Department of Public Health website, or by contacting a local private provider.