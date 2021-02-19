//Four state-operated mass vaccination sites announced

Share with friends











Release:

Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Kemp announced the launch of four state-operated mass vaccination sites in Bibb, Dougherty, Fulton, and Habersham counties. With operations beginning on February 22, these sites are strategically located near minority communities and will aim to administer 22,000 vaccines per week.

“These four sites are an important next step in our continued vaccination efforts to protect our most vulnerable and at-risk Georgians,” said Governor Kemp. “By strategically locating these sites near historically underserved communities, we will ensure more Georgians have access to the life-saving vaccine. These mass vaccination locations will be able to scale up quickly from the initial 22,000 doses per week capacity once the state is provided more supply from the federal government.”

As of this afternoon, Georgia has administered 1,606,000 vaccines, 82% of the total shipment. Georgia will begin receiving 198,000 first doses of the vaccine from the federal government next week. As the state’s weekly allocation continues to expand, more state-operated sites are being planned.

To pre-register for appointments at the mass vaccination sites, please visit myvaccinegeorgia.com.

To view vaccination locations, please visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

To view more vaccine reporting data, click here.