//GDOT awards contract to replace 1928 Lowndes County bridge

Georgia Department of Transportation awarded a $5.8 million construction contract to replace a Lowndes County bridge built in 1928 and closed by the county due to its deterioration.

The Old Quitman Road bridge is located over CSX Railroad tracks and is about six miles west of Valdosta. No start date of construction has been announced, but it is scheduled to be complete in early spring 2027.

“I am happy to see this long-awaited project being awarded today,” said 8th Congressional District State Transportation Board Member Tim Golden. “This will be a much improved and safer bridge once completed.”

Golden said the award will be welcome news to many in Lowndes County.

“GDOT appreciates the partnership with Lowndes County for us to advance this important local bridge replacement for the county,” said GDOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry.

GDOT, which inspects all bridges every two years, recommended replacement due to a number of issues, which included deteriorating concrete that left rebar exposed in some locations. The 97-year-old bridge was not designed for heavier vehicles in use today. Lowndes County Fire and Rescue and school bus transportation vehicles were too heavy to travel over the bridge before the county closed it.

The new bridge at approximately 140 feet will be slightly longer than the existing bridge. It will have wider 11-foot lanes and three foot shoulders. Traffic will continue to detour utilizing part of Old Quitman Road, Ousley Road and US 84 until construction is complete. The construction contract was awarded to lowest qualified bidder Griffin Grading & Concrete LLC of Cordele.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, seamless and sustainable transportation system that supports Georgia’s economy and is sensitive to both its citizens and its environment.