//Valdosta to host December’s “Great American Cleanup” event

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta invites participants to the December “Great American Cleanup” roadside volunteer event.

The City of Valdosta will host its monthly road cleanup, titled Great American Cleanup, on Saturday, December 6, 2025, along Marion Street from East Park Avenue to Vallotton Drive. The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Volunteers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate and help keep Valdosta clean and beautiful.

“Every small act adds up. When neighbors come together to pick up litter and care for our streets, we are investing in community pride, public safety, and environmental health,” said Chandra McAllister, Community Sustainability Coordinator. “Whether you can give thirty minutes or two hours, your time makes a visible difference on Marion Street and across our city.”

Event Details

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Saturday, December 6, 2025 Time: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Location: Marion Street, from East Park Avenue to Vallotton Drive

Marion Street, from East Park Avenue to Vallotton Drive Check-in: Opens at 8:45 a.m. at the volunteer tent on Marion Street

Opens at 8:45 a.m. at the volunteer tent on Marion Street Register: https://tinyurl.com/GreatAmerCOV

What to Expect

The City will provide gloves, safety vests, litter grabbers, and bags.

Wear closed-toe shoes and weather-appropriate clothing.

Water will be available.

Student service hours and community service verification will be offered at check-out.

Walk-up volunteers are welcome, but advance registration helps with planning.

Youth participants should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Great American Cleanup supports the City’s ongoing efforts to reduce litter, improve stormwater quality, and promote a cleaner, safer Valdosta. Community groups, faith organizations, school clubs, and local businesses are encouraged to register teams.

The City of Valdosta is committed to enhancing quality of life through responsible stewardship, public safety, and community engagement.