//Lowndes residents urged to stay safe cooking this Thanksgiving

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County Fire Rescue is reminding residents to practice safety while cooking this Thanksgiving holiday season.

As Thanksgiving approaches, Lowndes County Fire Rescue reminds residents to stay alert in the kitchen. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for home cooking fires.

“Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude and togetherness, but it also means busy kitchens and extra fire risks,” said Fire Chief Billy Young of Lowndes County Fire Rescue. “We want families to enjoy their celebrations, but we also want them to stay safe. A few simple steps can prevent a holiday tragedy.”

Top Safety Tips

Stay in the kitchen when frying, boiling, or broiling food; unattended cooking is the leading cause of kitchen fires.

Keep flammable items like towels, oven mitts, and packaging away from the stovetop.

Fry turkeys outdoors on level ground, far from buildings, and only when completely thawed.

Test smoke alarms and keep a fire extinguisher nearby.

If a fire breaks out, get out, stay out, and call 911.

Lowndes County Fire Rescue and the NFPA emphasize that simple precautions, such as staying attentive and practicing safe cooking habits, can make the difference between a safe celebration and a disaster.

For more fire prevention resources, visit www.nfpa.org.