//GAF, Team Rubicon partner to repair damaged roofs in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – GAF and Team Rubicon have partnered to repair dozens of roofs damaged by Hurricane Helene in Valdosta.

A year after Hurricane Helene devastated homes across Lowndes County, Georgia, causing more than $500 million in property damages, recovery efforts remain underway to help the community rebuild stronger. In Valdosta, more than 20 homes destroyed by the storm have been equipped with new FORTIFIED™ roofs thanks to a partnership between GAF, North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, and Team Rubicon, a veteran-led humanitarian group that supports and strengthens vulnerable communities before, during, and after disasters. Many of the reroofed homes belong to service members and first responders, with additional reroofs planned through the end of the year and into 2026, as the partnership continues to expand local recovery efforts.

“When disaster strikes, a safe roof is more than just shelter—it’s the comfort of knowing your family is protected. The devastation Hurricane Helene caused in Valdosta reminds us how vital it is to build stronger, more resilient homes,” said Jeff Terry, Vice President of CSR and Sustainability at GAF. “Through our FORTIFIED™-certified products, contractor training, and partnerships with organizations like Team Rubicon, we’re not only supporting recovery in Valdosta, we’re advancing GAF’s commitment to building resilience across communities nationwide.”

“GAF’s leadership in resilient roofing and its deep commitment to this community have made a lasting impact,” saidWilliam Porter, Director of Long Term Recovery at Team Rubicon. “The effects of Hurricane Helene are still evident across Valdosta, but for these homeowners, having a new, resilient roof brings peace of mind and a real sense of recovery.”

GAF supplied the roofing materials used to reroof the homes to the FORTIFIED Roof™ standard, a nationally recognized roofing method developed by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) to help protect homes from severe weather, including high winds and heavy rain. To complete the work, GAF and Team Rubicon partnered with J&J Roofing and Construction, a local GAF Master Elite® contractor certified to install FORTIFIED roofs.

GAF’s collaboration with IBHS, announced earlier this year, reinforces the company’s commitment to resilient roofing. Since launching the alliance, GAF has trained more than 1,000 professionals from over 550 GAF Master Elite® companies to become FORTIFIED™ certified, including J&J Roofing and Construction, equipping contractors with the knowledge and hands-on skills needed to install roofs designed to better withstand severe weather events. Through this effort, GAF is helping expand the nationwide network of roofing professionals who can make FORTIFIED™ roofs more accessible to homeowners across the country.

“We can’t stop storms from coming, but we can significantly reduce the damage they cause by making homes stronger and more resilient,” said Fred Malik, Managing Director of FORTIFIED at IBHS. “Through our alliance with GAF, we’re ensuring more families live under roofs that are stronger, safer, and better prepared for the next storm.”

This effort is part of GAF’s social impact initiative, GAF Community Matters, which focuses on making a positive difference as neighbors and partners in the community by leveraging roofing expertise, resources and products to help build resilient communities. Since 2022, GAF-Valdosta has actively supported local nonprofits, including Habitat for Humanity of Valdosta, Second Harvest of South Georgia, and the Greater Valdosta United Way, through donations and volunteerism. GAF’s commitment to community also includes providing materials and direct aid for disaster relief efforts following events like Hurricanes Helene and Idalia.

