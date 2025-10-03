//Wiregrass announces October safety trainings on Valdosta Campus

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College offers three key safety trainings in October on the Valdosta Campus.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is offering three key safety training opportunities this October on the Valdosta Campus. On October 8–9, the college will host OSHA 10 General Industry, a two-day training that covers OSHA standards and workplace safety fundamentals. Participants who complete the course will earn an OSHA 10 certification card, valid for three years.

On October 15, the Forklift Certificationcourse will provide hands-on training and certification for forklift operators, helping ensure employees are prepared to safely and efficiently operate equipment in warehouse and industrial settings. Also on October 15, Wiregrass will offer a Hazard Communications (2-hour refresher)course. This short training reviews OSHA Hazard Communication standards, including Safety Data Sheets, chemical labeling, and hazard awareness. Completion of this refresher also allows participants to earn continuing education (CE) hours toward maintaining their OSHA 10 certification.

“Safety training is one of the most important investments an employer can make in their workforce,” said Michael Williams, Executive Vice President of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. “These courses not only help employees protect themselves and their coworkers, but they also strengthen our local industries by ensuring compliance and building a culture of safety.”

For more information about these training opportunities, contact Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Economic Development at 229-333-2122 or economicdevelopment@wiregrass.edu. Follow the college’s Economic Development team on Facebook atfacebook.com/wiregrassecondev.