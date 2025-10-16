//LumiNight Skies Drone Show returns to Wild Adventures

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – LumiNight Skies Drone Show is set to return to Wild Adventures for a second year in a row to end the fall tradition.

Release:

Wild Adventures Theme Park will present the LumiNight Skies Drone Show for the second year in a row on October 25, transforming the evening sky into a dynamic display of color, light and music. The show highlights the final weekend of Great Pumpkin LumiNights, the premier fall tradition for South Georgia families.

The LumiNight Skies Drone Show will feature synchronized drones performing to a soundtrack of popular music. The show is included with park admission and begins at 9 p.m. “The LumiNight Skies Drone Show last year was the park’s first ever drone show,” said Asher Raymond, public relations specialist. “This year, we aim to bring even more fun in the sky to cap off a fantastic fall season. The best spot to view them is none other than our new-for-2025 Water’s Edge area.”

The drone show takes place during Wild Adventures’ Great Pumpkin LumiNights, a family friendly fall event that transforms the park once the sun sets with hundreds of illuminated pumpkins, towering sculptures and light displays, glowing entertainment and delicious pumpkin spice treats.

“Guests can not only ride their favorite rides and meet their favorite animals, but make new fall traditions with their families,” said Adam Floyd, director of marketing & sales. “Whether it’s trying some Pumpkin Spice BBQ Ribs, seeing a hula hoop cirque act or taking in all the glowing light displays, there’s a ton of fun to be had at Great Pumpkin LumiNights.”

The Great Pumpkin LumiNights Sale has been extended through October 19, where guests can purchase single-day admission tickets for just $39. This limited-time offer saves guests $20, and tickets purchased through this sale are good through October 26 to experience the fall event. 2026 Season Passes are also now on sale for the lowest price, which includes admission to this year’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights and Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright. Season Passes are for purchase for as low as $89.99.

For more information about the LumiNight Skies Drone Show, Great Pumpkin LumiNights and admission offers, visit WildAdventures.com.

About Wild Adventures Theme Park

Wild Adventures Theme Park, located in Valdosta, Ga., halfway between Atlanta and Orlando off I-75, is a 170-acre destination where families can ride, slide, and explore all in one place. A Herschend Family Entertainment property, the park is home to more than 35 rides, hundreds of exotic animals, a full calendar of concerts and special events, and Splash Island Waterpark, ranked among the “Top 30 Waterparks” by U.S. News & World Report. Wild Adventures has been recognized as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure and named the Most Thrilling Theme Park in Georgia by FinanceBuzz. It is also home to the Good Sam-rated 10/10★/10 Wild Adventures Safari Campground, one of the highest-rated campgrounds in the nation.



About Herschend Family Entertainment

Wild Adventures® is part of Herschend’s collection of family brands. Herschend, the world’s largest family-held themed attractions company, has been Bringing Families Closer Together by Creating Memories Worth Repeating® for 75 years. It’s 14,000+ passionate employees (hosts) collectively entertain 15 million families every year across North America, including at iconic award-winning destinations such as Dollywood® Parks & Resorts, Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts®, Adventure Aquarium®, Callaway Resort & Gardens®, Kentucky Kingdom®, Newport Aquarium®, The Vancouver Aquarium® and Wild Adventures®. In addition to its premier themed attractions, Herschend is proud to steward the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters® legacy and provide immersive content and experiences through our Herschend Entertainment Studios® and Pink Adventure Tours® brands. Learn more at www.herschendenterprises.com.