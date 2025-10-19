//LCS celebrate two Georgia Title I Distinguished Schools

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools celebrate two schools as 2025 Title I Distinguished Schools among the top five percent of state schools.

The Georgia Department of Education has named Clyattville Elementary School and Dewar Elementary School as 2025 Title I Distinguished Schools, recognizing them among the top five percent of Title I schools in the state for academic performance.

Clyattville Elementary School was recognized by Superintendent Sandra Wilcher and the Lowndes County School Board for its Title I Distinguished School Achievement. Dewar Elementary School was recognized by Superintendent Sandra Wilcher and the Lowndes County School Board for its Title I Distinguished School Achievement.

The Distinguished School designation honors the highest-performing five percent of Title I schools in Georgia, based on combined English Language Arts and mathematics achievement scores from statewide assessments. Schools earning this recognition demonstrate exceptional academic results, sustained excellence, and a strong focus on student growth and success. This distinction reflects a commitment to ensuring that all students thrive, regardless of background or circumstance.

Superintendent Sandra Wilcher stated, “I am incredibly proud of the students, teachers, and staff at Clyattville Elementary and Dewar Elementary. Their hard work and unwavering commitment to excellence reflect the very best of public education. These schools are proof that when we invest in our people, when we believe in the power of public education, our students succeed. That’s what ‘One Lowndes. One Mission.’ is all about.”

State School Superintendent Richard Woods commended Georgia’s Distinguished and Reward Schools, stating, “These schools have faced real barriers and kept the focus on preparing students for life. They believed in their kids and their communities, and that determination made all the difference.”

Lowndes County Schools continues to prioritize excellence in teaching and learning through its annual motto – One Lowndes, One Mission.