//Vikings to take on Colquitt County Packers this Friday

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes County Vikings enjoyed an open week before taking on the Colquitt County Packers this Friday.

After a homecoming win over Kell High School our Vikings enjoyed an open week. During the open week the Georgia Bridgemen Band Boosters and the Viking Touchdown Club held their annual Sportsman banquet. The TD Club and Band Boosters would like to thank everyone for making this a highly successful event. These funds will be put to immediate use in support of our football and band programs.

Region play begins this Friday when our Vikings (5-0) will host the Colquitt County Packers from Moultrie, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm, Friday September 26, on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Stadium gates open at 6:30 pm.

Individual game tickets are available for this game. Individual game tickets are sold the week of each game starting on Monday. Reserved seats are $10 each when purchased in advance. All tickets at the gate are $12 each. As per GHSA policies, all fans, except babies in arms, must have a ticket. Tickets are available on both the home and visitor side of the stadium.

The athletic ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive. The entrance is on the east end across from Goo Goo Car Wash. Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

As we enter region play we want to remind out fans of the tailgating rules and setup times. Details on tailgating can be found at the end of this message.

In keeping with system policies, please remember that K-8 students must be accompanied by a parent/guardian to enter the stadium and that loitering in open areas at the stadium is not permitted. K-12 students are expected to remain with their parents/guardians in their seating area.

Martin Stadium does have a clear bag policy. Only clear bags are permitted to enter the stadium. Clear bags are available for purchase at the ticket office. They are $10 each with the Viking logo. Shirts, both long and short sleeves, are also available for purchase. We currently have a close-out on t-shirts – 3 for $25. These shirts are available at the Board of Education Ticket Office only.

The Viking Touchdown Club will meet Monday after each game beginning at 5:30 pm in the Meeting Rooms 1&2 at the Board of Education Building. Members can enter directly into the meeting rooms via the two single side doors facing the parking lot. Updates on all club activities will be given and your attendance and ideas are needed.

The Viking Coaches Show, hosted by the Viking Voice, is held on Wednesdays at the Smokin’ Pig Restaurant on North Valdosta Road. The show begins at 6:45 pm in the back room of the restaurant.

Tailgating

If you plan on arriving early and tailgating please note the following restrictions –

Ø The gates to Lowndes High campus will remain locked until 3:30 PM. No tailgaters can enter campus and no tailgating setup can begin before 3:30 PM. All of tailgate alley along the interstate has been reserved. Other tailgate areas on campus are available on a first arrival – first tailgate availability after 3:30 PM. No vehicle is permitted to ‘jump’ a curb. Each vehicle should take one parking space only on the asphalt. You cannot park in one asphalt space and set up your tailgate in the next. Please be considerate – take only one parking spot. Tailgating is only allowed behind your vehicle on the grass area. No tailgating in the asphalt drives.

Ø The area between the new fence and old fence on the grass area next to the Board of Education Technology Building will open to tailgaters at 2:00 pm. No tailgating in the paved drive to reserved parking lot.

Ø The area outside Lowndes High campus next to the Board of Education Technology Building is open to tailgaters at 8:00 AM. This area is also available on a first arrival – first tailgate availability. No tailgaters should attempt to mark their spot or setup prior to 8:00 AM Friday morning and no tailgating in the paved drive to reserved parking lot.

Ø The drive going to the back of the new band/soccer/track complex will be locked and there will be no vehicle or pedestrian traffic allowed behind the soccer complex or on the soccer/9th grade field.

Ø There is no tailgating in the Touchdown Club reserved lot – all spaces are needed for parking.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!