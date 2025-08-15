//SRTC announces executive leadership promotions

Share with friends

THOMASVILLE – The Southern Regional Technical College announces the promotion of two key executive leaders within the college.

Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) is pleased to announce the promotion of two key leaders to executive positions within the college. Brittany Bryant of Thomasville has been promoted to Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations, and Christina Reneau of Thomasville has been promoted to Executive Director of Institutional Advancement.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce these well-deserved promotions,” said SRTC President Jim Glass. “Christina and Brittany have proven themselves to be outstanding employees, exceptional people, and huge advocates for our students. Christina’s positivity, creativity, and attention to detail will no doubt lead our Foundation to new heights, while Brittany’s great work ethic, ability to think outside the box, and commitment to our faculty, staff, and students will certainly be magnified in this expanded leadership position.”

Bryant brings over 15 years of marketing, communications, fundraising, and management experience in post-secondary education to her executive position. She has served as Director of Marketing and Public Relations at SRTC since October 2018, where she develops, maintains, and executes ongoing strategic internal and external marketing plans and introduced the successful GimmeFive enrollment campaign that resulted in a 27.3% annual enrollment increase from AY22 to AY25 and nine consecutive semesters of growth through Summer 2025.

Before her current role, Bryant served as Director of Resource Development at SRTC from March 2015 to October 2018. She began her career at SRTC in January 2014 as a Marketing Specialist.

Bryant holds a Master of Business Administration from Georgia Southwestern State University and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and Distribution with a Professional Selling emphasis from the University of Georgia. She is a graduate of the Technical College System of Georgia Senior Leadership Academy (2024), South Georgia Leads (2023), Leadership Thomas Class 37 (2020), Georgia Academy of Economic Development – Region 10 (2018), and Georgia Forward Young Gamechangers (2018).

As Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Bryant will continue managing the Marketing department while taking on the additional responsibility of maintaining the SRTC website and college catalog. Her role will encompass strategic marketing initiatives, brand management, digital marketing campaigns, and comprehensive communications planning.

Reneau brings over 14 years of experience in marketing, public relations, development, event management, and nonprofit operations to her new executive role. She has served as Director of Institutional Advancement at SRTC since May 2021, where she has led strategic oversight and administration of the foundation’s scholarship initiatives, cultivated and maintained strategic donor relationships, increased faculty and staff giving by 149% since 2021, and established the Comedy for a Cause fundraiser that has raised over $100,000 since the inaugural event in 2022.

Prior to her current tenure at SRTC, Reneau served as the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at the Thomasville-Thomas County Chamber of Commerce from 2013 to 2020, where she led comprehensive marketing strategies and high-profile special events. She also served as Director of Sales and Marketing at The Residence at Oak Grove, where she developed strategic initiatives to maximize admissions and cultivated professional relationships with healthcare providers and community stakeholders. Reneau previously worked as a Marketing Specialist at SRTC from 2011 to 2013, providing her with deep institutional knowledge and understanding of the college’s mission.

Reneau holds a Master of Business Administration from Georgia Southwestern State University and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Valdosta State University. She is a graduate of South Georgia Leads (2024), Leadership Thomas (2014), and the Georgia Academy of Economic Development – Region 10 (2014).

As Executive Director of Institutional Advancement, Reneau will continue managing all Foundation operations while expanding her leadership role in advancing the college’s strategic objectives through enhanced donor relations, corporate partnerships, and community engagement initiatives.

Southern Regional Technical College offers over 150 degree, diploma, and certificate programs that are designed to get students quickly into their desired careers, and 38 general education courses that transfer to the University System of Georgia institutions and 19 private colleges and universities in Georgia. SRTC has instructional sites located in eleven counties across Southwest Georgia for the convenience of its students. The College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states. For the most up-to-date information on registration, class dates, and program offerings, interested individuals can log on to www.southernregional.edu or call (888) 205-3449.

Fall semester begins August 19. Don’t wait, enroll today!

