//Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest deadline approaching

Share with friends

HAHIRA – The deadline to send in songs for the 2025 Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest is approaching.

Release:

Wednesday, August 6, is the last day to send your song for the 2025 Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest.

Here’s a link to the entry form, or follow the QR code below:

https://forms.gle/LfXFBVESipd231Dr7

Organizing Committee Chair Sara Squires Jones said, “Hurry, get your song submissions in before it’s too late. If you are not musically inclined you can still become a sponsor to help us clean up our local waterways.”

The Eighth Annual Finals will be held at the WWALS River Revue, an indoor fundraising dinner, to benefit WWALS Watershed Coalition, with an evening of food, drink, speakers from Georgia and Florida, a silent auction, the music of a headliner and the Songwriting Contest Finalists. That’s 5-9 PM, Saturday, September 6, 2025, at the Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta, Georgia.

Tickets are $65 each.

https://app.betterunite.com/WWALS-wwalsriverrevue2025

WWALS Membership Director Janet Martin said, “Your ticket or sponsorship helps support everything WWALS does, from water quality tests, paddle outings and swimming & boating lessons, to chainsaw cleanups, and beyond to advocacy to stop trash at its sources, strip mines, and pipelines. We work for water trails, solar power, and Right to Clean Water, with growing engagement for youth and marginalized communities.”

For how to sponsor or provide an item for the silent auction, follow the above link or the QR code, or go to wwals.net and scroll down to WWALS River Revue.

The Headliner is Rachel Grubb, who won First Prize last year.

Three Judges will consider originality of lyrics and music, performance, and how they reflect the value of the waters, with extra credit for naming rivers, swamps, creeks, springs, sinks, or aquifer, especially in telling a story. The Judges are Anna Stange of Madison, Florida, Tony Buzella of Lake City, Florida, and Robert Griner of Lake City, Florida.

M.C. Tim Carroll, a Valdosta City Council member and former trumpet player, will preside over the sit-down dinner, the silent auction, the speakers, and the music.

Suzanne Welander will speak about her book Canoeing and Kayaking Georgia and her work to get the Georgia legislature to fix its antique 1863 navigability law.

Rick Davis will speak about experiences of the dozen downstream Florida counties and their Task Force he chairs, in dealing with fecal contamination from Georgia.

About WWALS: Since June 2012, WWALS Watershed Coalition, Inc. (WWALS) is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity working for a healthy watershed with clean, swimmable, fishable, drinkable water.

Mission: WWALS advocates for conservation and stewardship of the surface waters and groundwater of the Suwannee River Basin and Estuary, in south Georgia and north Florida, among them the Withlacoochee, Willacoochee, Alapaha, Little, Santa Fe, and Suwannee River watersheds, through education, awareness, environmental monitoring, and citizen activities.

Our Watershed: The 10,000-square-mile WWALS territory includes the Suwannee River from the Okefenokee Swamp to the Gulf of Mexico, plus the Suwannee River Estuary, and tributaries such as the Withlacoochee and Alapaha Rivers as far north as Cordele in Georgia, as well as parts of the Floridan Aquifer, the primary water source for drinking, agriculture, and industry for millions of Georgia and Florida residents.

Suwannee Riverkeeper: Since December 2016, WWALS is the WATERKEEPER® Alliance Member for the Suwannee River Basin and Estuary as Suwannee RIVERKEEPER®, which is a project and a staff position of WWALS focusing on our advocacy.