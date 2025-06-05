//VSU student earns Outstanding Senior Sciences Award

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta State University student was recently the recipient of the 2024-2025 Outstanding Senior Sciences Award.

Release:

Mallory Allison Bennett of Valdosta, Georgia, is the recipient of Valdosta State University’s 2024-2025 College of Nursing and Health Sciences Outstanding Senior Sciences Award.

The College of Nursing and Health Sciences Outstanding Senior Sciences Award is presented to a student with a record of academic excellence and distinguished service inside and outside the classroom.

“This recognition is a testament not only to my dedication and hard work, but also to the incredible support and guidance I’ve received from my professors, mentors, classmates, and family throughout this journey,” she said.

Bennett graduated May 10 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and accepted a position in the cardiac intensive care unit at SGMC Health.

Her supportive family includes mom Paula Bennett-Rogers, partner Tyler Ferrell, and cats Sable, Graham, and Marshmallow.

