//LHS Class of 1990 Alumni announces 35th Class Reunion

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes High School invites the Class of 1990 Alumni to the 35th Class Reunion to reconnect, reminisce, and create new memories.

Lowndes High School Class of 1990 Alumni announces the 35th Class Reunion to reconnect with friends, reminisce about the old times, share memories, and create new ones on October 3-4, 2025.

Friday Night:

6:00PM: Pre-game Tailgaiting at Martin Stadium parking lot with Burgers & BBQ

7:30PM: Lowndes vs Tifton Football Game at Martin Stadium

Saturday:

10:30AM: Tour of LHS Campus to see what has changed in 35 years

1:00PM: Family Picnic at The Ranch at White Water

6:00PM: Happy Hour at The Historic Courthouse followed by Dinner at The McKey

REGISTER NOW AND MARK YOUR CALENDARS!!

WE WANT TO GET AS MANY ALUMNI AS POSSIBLE TO JOIN US!!

See the attached Google Form for details of the events planned for the weekend and to register!! Please complete the form even if you are unable to attend.

https://forms.gle/1Wg5nE8pi1Eu25Qu6