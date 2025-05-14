//FEMA to host Lowndes Housing Resource Fair

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – FEMA will host a Housing Resource Fair event that is open to the public at the Lowndes County Civic Center.

This Friday and Saturday, May 16-17, 2025, FEMA will host a Housing Resource Fair in Lowndes County at the Lowndes County Civic Center, Building D, located at 2108 East Hill Ave. The Housing Resource Fair will be held from 9 am until 5 pm, both days. The event is open to the public, as well as to our surrounding counties and those affected by Hurricane Helene. However, please check with the FEMA representative listed below to confirm.

This event offers a valuable opportunity to: