//Wiregrass raises over $16K with Corks and Forks event

Photo from left to right: Ben and Amy Watson, Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements, and Wiregrass Board of Directors member Mary Crawford with her spouse John.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation South hosted the Corks and Forks fundraiser event raising over $16,000.

Release:

The Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation South hosted the popular Corks and Forks fundraiser event on Thursday, March 13. Corks and Forks is a culinary experience where guests can sample specialty-prepared small plates and wine pairings in a relaxed atmosphere. The event generated over $16,000 and increased visibility for our community to help advance our mission for the college. The Wiregrass Foundation serves as the charitable arm of the college, supporting student scholarships, providing assistance with equipment and supplies for programs, expanding program offerings, and developing capital facilities. Guests enjoyed gourmet food from a fantastic lineup of local restaurants: Chef Big Nick Harden with Big Nick’s BBQ, Soul Food, and Wings; Chef Chris Milstead and Cliff Jones with Fairway Tavern; Chef Hunter Wills with Wiregrass Culinary Arts; Chef Jessica Blackburn with Wiregrass Southern Bistro (Quitman); Chef Mikki Hudson with Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering; and Stanley Cox and Amy Cox with 306 North and Covington’s. Each small plate was paired with wine for the guests to savor. New this year was a gourmet coffee bar featuring Dirty Dozen Coffee Company. Guests also had the opportunity to win fantastic prizes and bid on silent auction items donated by local businesses and services offered at some of Wiregrass’s live work labs. The Blues Factor Band provided music. The event wouldn’t have been possible without local sponsors, including Bush Wealth Management, Hallabrook Hill, The Flower Gallery, Mr. Fixit, Prince Automotive Group, Miller Hardware Company, the Herrera Family, FaceLab, Steel’s Jewelry, BRD Valdosta, Chairman Bill Slaughter, Dr. and Mrs. Charles Hobby, Judge Jeremy Baker, and Georgia Grown. The college is currently accepting new students for the Summer Semester, classes start May 13 or Summer Express, a short 8-week semester that starts May 28.

For more information on how you can support the Wiregrass Foundation South, contact Elizabeth Vickers at 229-333-2124 or visit Wiregrass.edu.