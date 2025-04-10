//Wiregrass names new Executive Vice President

Share with friends

Photo: Michael Williams has been promoted to Executive Vice President at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces Michael Williams as the new Executive Vice President for the college.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements has announced the promotion of Michael Williams to Executive Vice President for the college.

Williams began his teaching career in 2003 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. He entered the technical education field in 2006 as an English Instructor at East Central Technical College. Since joining Wiregrass, Williams has served in multiple leadership roles, including English Instructor, Department Chair for Arts and Sciences, Assistant Dean for the Northern Campuses, Assistant Dean of Technical and Industrial Programs, Dean of Arts and Sciences, Dean of Technical and Industrial Programs, and most recently, Vice President for Economic Development.

Williams earned a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from the University of Georgia and a Master of Arts in English Literature from Valdosta State University. He was named the college’s Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year in 2014 and was a state finalist for the award. In 2016, he participated in the Global Faculty Development Initiative, traveling to Germany to teach at Felix-Fechenbach Berufskolleg in Detmold and study the country’s renowned apprenticeship model. Upon returning, he played a pivotal role in establishing Wiregrass’s apprenticeship program, which has since grown into one of the largest in Georgia. In 2024, Williams participated in the Technical College System of Georgia Senior Leadership Academy. The academy is designed to encourage professional growth and career enhancement. The monthly sessions included a specific leadership development curriculum through a partnership with the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government.

“Being selected as Executive Vice President of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is the greatest honor of my career,” said Williams. “I have the best job in the world because I get to change lives every day—impacting both the citizens of our service area and the businesses and industries that drive our economy. Wiregrass is more than a college—it’s a family. I’m grateful to President Clements for allowing me to be part of it, and I look forward to working alongside her and our community partners in this expanded role to continue advancing opportunities for our students and our region.”

As Executive Vice President, Williams serves as the President’s second-in-command and senior officer, collaborating with the college’s leadership team to achieve strategic goals and ensure the college’s mission is fulfilled. His responsibilities include overseeing program development and operations, fostering collaboration across departments and campuses, ensuring the President has the information necessary for effective planning and decision-making, and representing the college in local and statewide initiatives. Williams will also serve on various committees, maintain a strong presence throughout the college’s service area, and act on behalf of the President as needed.

“Michael Williams has been instrumental in advancing our college’s mission of workforce and economic development,” said President DeAnnia Clements. “His leadership and vision have played a key role in strengthening our industry relationships and creating opportunities for students and businesses alike. We are excited to see him take on this new role and continue his impactful work.”

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College serves an 11-county region with four campus locations in Fitzgerald, Douglas, Valdosta, and Sparks, along with an off-campus instructional site at Moody Air Force Base. The college is currently accepting new students. The college is currently accepting new students for the Summer Semester, with classes starting on May 13, or students can attend the 8-week Summer Express term, which begins on May 28. To learn more about the college visit Wiregrass.edu.