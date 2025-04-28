//VSU honors retired faculty, staff during ceremony

Share with friends

Photo: Valdosta State University recently hosted its annual Retiree Recognition Ceremony and Celebration in honor of 21 faculty and staff members who are retiring during the 2024-2025 academic year. The event was held on the Retirement Walkway, located between the Hugh C. Bailey Science Center and West Hall on VSU’s Main Campus.

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University recently honored retired faculty and staff at a recognition ceremony and celebration.

Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of Valdosta State University, is pictured with Dr. Susan Wehling. She served the university from 1996 to 2024; her latest role was professor in the Department of Modern and Classical Languages.



“This group includes many difference makers who have served our Blazer Nation family, and we are grateful for the contributions they have made to this university,” said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU. “Their leadership and guidance have been instrumental to our success; their dedication and hard work have been an inspiration to those who worked with them, learned from them, or called them friend. Their retirement is well-earned, and we congratulate each of them on reaching this milestone.”

Brenda F. Beasley (2000-2025)

Mark G. Borzi (2014-2024)

Patti C. Campbell (1994-2025)

Laura Clayton (2024-2025)

Charles Conner (2000-2025)

Roy W. Copeland (2012-2025)

Darli J. DeVane (2003-2025)

Susan J. Eischeid (1994-2025)

Brian L. Gerber (1996-2025)

Sudhir K. Goel (1987-2024)

Gregory S. Guilliams (2007-2024)

Russell J. Hoff (1997-2025)

David B. Kuhlmeier (2006-2025)

Deborah G. Paine (2013-2025)

James Leon Pate (2002-2025)

Chere L. Peguesse (2000-2025)

Cecilia P. Pierce (2012-2025)

Nancy J. Swanson (2007-2024)

Theresa M. Thompson (1997-2025)

Robin C. Vickery (1994-2024)

Susan R. Wehling (1996-2024)

